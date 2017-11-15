Ethiopia: AHRI's Rich Contribution to Ethiopia

interview

Dr. Tore Godal is an international Public Health Specialist currently working as a Special Adviser on global; health at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway. He was instrumental in the initiation of (1973-74) of the UNDP/World Bank, WHO special program for research and training in tropical diseases, leading the programs's pilot project and flagship efforts, immunology of leprosy.

As a Director of Tropical Disease Research (TDR) from 1986-1998), Dr. Godal organized a number of large scale trials, including on insecticides treated mosquito nets which showed that African children saved from dying from malaria if sleeping under a net.

A Medical Doctor and trained Immunologist, Dr. Godal has contributed a great deal to the understanding of mechanisms of immunity to mycobacteria, the parthenogenesis of autoimmune disease, and the clinical and sub-clinical manifestations of leprosy. Most recently, he contributed a lot to the initiation and financing of the promising Ebola vaccine trial in Guinea.

Dr. Godal served as the second Director of the Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI) in Ethiopia. He has over 300 publications in peer reviewed journals. Recently, The Ethiopian Herald held a short interview with Dr. Godal: excerpts;

What was your contribution for the development of Ethiopian health?

I think Harmer Hanson Institute is contributing a lot in the fight against leprosy. Today, Ethiopia is successful in reducing the prevalence rate of leprosy which was over 100,000 cases at the time I was in the country. But now, it is in a very rare condition.

How do you see the effort made by the Ethiopian government to eradicate leprosy?

Though I have no detailed information about that, as fellows who are working in the area informed me leprosy is a very rare disease in Ethiopia. I think, with the current investment and commitment of the incumbent, leprosy, in the case of Ethiopia, would be found only in history books.

Could you remind us the previous situation of leprosy in Ethiopia?

Decades ago, treating leprosy was a lifelong treatment. Thus, patients traveling from distant areas had come to All African Leprosy, Tuberculosis and Rehabilitation Training Centre (ALERT).

So, patients got diagnosed with leprosy had obliged to stay in the village near by the Center to get regular follow up and take medicines. The sequestered village where they stayed at the time was called 'Viscol Leprosy Village.'

However, nowadays, things are changed for the better. Leprosy is a treatable disease and peoples' attitude towards it, is entirely changed. These days, patients may be treated for few months or a year. Depending on the condition, they get treatment for free and can live anywhere.

What inspired Norwegians to establish AHRI?

I think the fact that Norway is the leading country in leprosy research and Armauer Hansen was the first Norwegian to discover the bacteria, the Mycobacterium leprae bacteria which cause leprosy, in 1872. Therefore the Norwegian saw the need for more research in Mycobacterium bacteria in order to fight leprosy. In the 1970s, worldwide there were 6 million cases. So that, it was a key reason for.

And the second reason was, actually Norway looked at different places in Africa, but, it recognized the commitment of the Ethiopian government to eradicate leprosy throughout the country and that being linked to ALERT has a great advantage. So, in that sense, this was the best place for having an Institute of Research.

Please tell us about 'Tore Godal Award' here in Ethiopia. How do you set up it?

In 2000, I was awarded a prize in Thailand. It was the Prince Mahidol Award while I was working in the WHO Special Program on Tropical Diseases Research and Training (TDR). Immediately, I decided to grant the interest of the award for the Ethiopia health system as I had been in the country for three years serving as the second Director of the AHRI in the 1970s.

Since my international health career started at AHRI, I thought it would be appropriate to extend the benefit of the award to AHRI." Hence, I donated the interest from my award as the annual Prize to young Ethiopian researchers who write papers on topics related to infectious diseases.

It was a great privilege for me to grant the prize and to establish an awarding system here; give recognition for students who conducted scientific research in relation to particular subject for communicable diseases.

The Award apart from encouraging young researchers to carry out further investigations, it would enable to show the gaps that are exhibited in the health sector.

Albert Einstein had said that when you are young, you are ambitious and have a power, enthusiastic and commitment to do experiments, innovate and discover new things. As you grow older, you will not have the stamina as same as you were in your 20s. You will become more conventional.

The first 20s are the critical years to generate new ideas, be creative and innovative. That is why I decided to award students.

How long have you served in Ethiopia? Were you successful on those days?

As I mentioned earlier, I worked in Ethiopia for three consecutive years as the second Director of AHRI, from 1970 to 1973. The years were the most fruitful years in my life. It is in AHRI where my international health career started and I have ever conducted useful researches concerning leprosy.

What is your advice to further eradicate leprosy from Ethiopia?

I think Ethiopia is at the right track to eradicate leprosy from Ethiopia. However, it should work more to fully eliminate the case.

Thank you very much.

It is my pleasure.

As it is learnt from sources, after The Ethiopian Herald made this interview, the 17th 'Tore Godal Award' ceremony was held in the Capital. And the Award is given to two Ethiopian students for their significant contribution for the Ethiopian health system through conducting researches in malaria and tuberculosis.