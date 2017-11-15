Africa: Boeing 787-9 Heightens Ethiopian Position in Africa's Aviation

The delivery of Africa's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner intensifies Ethiopian Airlines' leading position in Africa's aviation industry, Ethiopian Group Chief Commercial Officer Busera Awel says.

Ethiopian Airlines becomes the first African airliner to operate B787-9 and extends its tradition of setting aviation milestones by flying the airplane with the capacity of carrying 315 passengers in the African skies, the Officer tells The Ethiopian Herald.

Ethiopian was also Africa's first carrier to fly the technologically advanced B787-8 in August 2012 and similarly introduced B777-200LR, B777-300ER and B777 Freighter.

Busera states that the aircraft puts Ethiopian in the highest position in Africa's aviation industry and will enable it to scale up the service it renders for its an ever increasing number of customers.

He indicates the delivery manifests the airliner's commitment to extend its pioneering role in African aviation and to give its passengers excellent travel experience.

"The delivery of the aircraft showcases the attention given for the development of the aviation sector in the country and thereby enhancing regional economic integration through safe and modern transport system."

Being the headquarters for the African Union, United Nations Economic Commission of Africa and other regional and international organizations, it is important to connect Addis Ababa with cities in the continent and beyond, the Communication Officer adds.

Busera notes that the aircraft has also a crucial importance to support Ethiopian vision of becoming the most competitive and leading aviation group in Africa by 2025.

Stating Ethiopian investment in the most advanced aircrafts including Boeing 787-9 is part of its Vision 2025, the Officer expresses the Group's commitment to offer the best possible travel services for its customers.

He says the aircraft, which has additional 45 seats from its predecessor787-8, has a very enormous capacity and brings unprecedented promotional value for the country in general and the airliner in particular.

"Wherever the aircraft lands in Africa's cities, newspapers and TV channels have been giving extensive coverage and we have been receiving huge appreciation and recognition from our fellow Africans. They let us know as they are proud of the Ethiopian."

Expressing Ethiopian immense role for the national socio-economic development plans, Busera calls on consolidated support of government agents and other stakeholders for the realization of its vision of becoming the principal African carrier by 2025.

Having Boeing 787-9 in October 27,2017, Ethiopian is the largest African Airliner networked with more than 100 destinations across five continents and transporting over 8.76 million passengers a year using 93 ultra- modern and youngest fleets.