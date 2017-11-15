Liberia: Australian - Based Liberian Voices Support for Weah

The President of Queensland African Community in Australia Amb. Bobby Whitefield says a Liberian Community of over 10,000 population in Australia is overwhelmingly supporting opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) presidential candidate Sen. George Manneh Weah.Amb. Whitefield, also a board member of the Federation of Liberian Community in Australia (FLCA) made the disclosure over the weekend when he visited the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) on Carey Street in Central Monrovia.

According to him, the Australian based Liberian Association has met with key members of the Australian Parliament, where favorable discussions were held to render the CDC-led administration the needed assistance aimed at buttressing the party's efforts to deliver on its platform to the Liberian people.

According to Whitefield, the FLCA as a recognized and reputable organization in Australia has advocated and engaged the Australian Parliament in an effort that has yielded the result of extension and increase in scholarship slots for Liberian students in the country.

He notes further that it was under FLCA's instrumentality that the Australian Parliament was convinced to have the country's Prime Minister donate US$44m to augment the Liberian government's efforts in combating the deadly Ebola epidemic that ravaged the country.

Whitfield believes that a CDC-led government under the stewardship of Sen. Weah will attract European states' investment in the country, saying the CDC leader has shown immense sense of leadership over the past years both in his soccer career and his political endeavors.

The President for the Queensland Community in Australia, Whitefield pointed out that a CDC- led government will stamp out corruption; a menace he says has contributed to the country's backwardness and places Liberia once more as "the arrow head of Africa."

Meanwhile, Amb. Whitfield has called on ruling Unity Party (UP) to stop instilling fears and initiating a native and congo debate which according to him have the propensity to ignite class crisis in the country.

He says the pending runoff election should be taken as an advantageous moment for stakeholders and political actors to place the country back on the right trajectory for the younger generation.