15 November 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Two Former NEC Chairpersons to Testify for UP

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Democrat
Former chairperson of the National Elections Commission, Frances Johnson-Allison
By Emmanuel Mondaye

Two former Chairpersons of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Cllr. Francis Johnson- Allison and Cllr. James Fromayan are due to testify as witnesses for ruling Unity Party (UP) in the ongoing elections fraud and irregularities case filed by opposition Liberty Party (LP) at the NEC in Monrovia.

Mrs. Francis Johnson-Allison and Mr. James Fromayan have both served as chairpersons at the NEC at separate times under the Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf administration.

The names of the two former NEC chairpersons were presented at the hearing recently by the UP to form part of its 15 witnesses expected to testify before the Commission.

The UP is backing LP's claims of elections fraud and irregularities that have stalled a presidential runoff which was due to be held on 7 November before a Supreme Court decision halted it pending the outcome of the ongoing case.

Before heading the NEC, both Cllr. Allison and Cllr. Fromayan served as lawyers for the UP.During a hearing at the NEC, a UP witnesses Mr. Josiah Joekai attributed the fraud and irregularities to disorderliness on the part of the NEC.

Meanwhile, legal luminaries closely watching the ongoing legal battle between the NEC and UP are suggesting that the Cllr. Allison and Cllr. Fromayan would strengthen the legal team of the UP in providing those evidences claimed to be in its possession.

The hearing continues today, Wednesday, 15 November at the NEC Headquarters in Sinker with more witnesses expected to testify.

Liberia

Electoral Impasse Leading to Scarcity As Economy Suffers Blow

The current political deadlock has not only left Liberians in suspense over whether or not there will a successor to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.