Liberia: Man Found Dead At NTA Bus Stop

A man believed to be in his 50s was found dead at a National Transit Authority (NTA) bus stop at the Caldwell Intersection on Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia on 13 November.Dozens of people at the NTA waiting station appeared amazed when they met the unknown man thought to be in a discomposed situation.

Some eyewitnesses interviewed say the deceased had been suffering from prolonged and severe foot problem and has been frequent in the area in recent times before his demise. They say to their dismay, they discovered the unidentified man dead at the bus stop erect by the NTA for commuters. They say there was polluted air blew from the direction where the corpse lied, thus drawing their attention.

Eyewitnesses Roosevelt Walker and Ms. Patricia Philip Koon, who spoke to this paper, blamed the pollution situation on the alleged refusal of the authorities at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to remove the corpse from the area.They also claim to have informed some MCC workers assigned in the vicinity about the glooming health danger posed to users of the bus station as well as residents of the area and people using the road.

Walker and Patricia who are marketer selling dry goods and locally produced products say the unbearable pollution situation has compelled dozens of their colleagues also selling in the vicinity to relocate themselves either on the other side of the street or near the Duala-Gardnerville general bus parking station to avoid getting sick.

According to them, people using the route are compelled to walk faster whenever they approach the pollution scene to escape the overwhelming contamination of the deceased's corpse which has been lying there for over two-days now.

However, several hours after the visitation of the NewDawn to the scene, reports emanating from the Sanitation Department of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) indicate that the corpse was removed by sanitation workers of the MCC.