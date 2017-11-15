Liberia: EU Stresses Speedy Handling of Elections Matters

The European Union (EU) and its Member States say they have and continue to follow the Liberia's 2017 presidential and representatives elections with high interest, noting that peace and security, together with democracy, good governance and human rights are some of the shared values at the heart of the EU-Africa partnership.

A joint statement issued Tuesday, 14 November by the European Union Delegation to Liberia and the Embassies of EU Member States present in Liberia including France, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom expresses their congratulation both to Liberians and Liberian political parties for the commitment they have shown to these values through the peaceful conduct of the electoral process so far.

"Over the last twelve years the European Union has worked closely with Liberia to support both post-conflict reconstruction and long term development. We would like to stress the importance of a smooth democratic transition for Liberia's stability and economic growth.

They have commended the use of the appropriate legal mechanisms to address any concerns, and encouraged all concerned to work constructively and in good faith to conclude the current complaints process without unnecessary delay so that the electoral process can be completed in accordance with Constitutional timelines regarding the assumption of power by the next administration.

The European Union says it is looking forward to continuing its cooperation with Liberia's new President and new government. It says Liberians demonstrated their commitment to democracy through the high turnout of voters on 10 October who cast their ballots in a peaceful atmosphere.

"It is now the responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure that the electoral process continues in a manner which respects the will of the people, thereby putting Liberia's interests first. We trust that this will continue to be the case," the EU concludes.