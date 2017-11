Luanda - President João Gonçalves Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda fired the CEO of the State-owned Oil Company (Sonangol), Isabel dos Santos.

In a press release from the Civilian Affairs Office to the Presidency of the Republic that reached Angop on Wednesday, João Lourenço relieves Carlos Saturnino Guerra Sousa e Oliveira from secretary of State for Oil and appoints him Sonangol’s CEO.

In another decree, the Head of State appoints Paulino Fernando de Carvalho Jerónimo to the post of secretary of State for Oil.

The president also dismissed the following members of Sonangol board:

Eunice Paula Figueiredo Carvalho, from executive director;

Edson de Brito Rodrigues dos Santos from executive director;

Manuel Lino Carvalho Lemos from executive director;

João Pedro de Freitas Saraiva dos Santos from executive director;

José Gime from non-executive director;

André Lelo from non-executive director;

Sarju Raikundalia from non-executive director.

In another decree, the President appoints the following people to join Sonangol’s board of directors:

Sebastião Pai Querido Gaspar Martins – executive director;

Luís Ferreira do Nascimento José Maria – executive director;

Carlos Eduardo Ferraz de Carvalho Pinto – executive director;

Rosario Fernando Isaac - executive director;

Baltazar Agostinho Gonçalves Miguel – executive director;

Alice Marisa Leão Soups Pinto da Cruz – executive director;

José Gime - non-executive director;

André Lelo - non-executive director.