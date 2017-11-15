Africa: Winners of the AFRIMA 2017 Awards - Oliver Mtukudzi and Salif Keita Honoured

Photo: This is Africa

The 2017 Africa Muzik Magazine Awards & Music Festival (AFRIMMA) honours music greats Zimbabwe's Dr Oliver Mtukudzi and Mali's Salif Keita. In its 4th edition AFRIMMA also awarded numerous other African artists.

Africa Muzik Magazine Awards & Music Festival (AFRIMMA) 2017 formally known as the Annual African Muzik Magazine had it's 4th Edition at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas hosted by Basketmouth and Chipukeezy and featuring the best African acts.

Winners in this years edition of the awards are:

Best Male West Africa -Falz (Nigeria)

Best Female West Africa -Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male East Africa - Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Female East Africa - Victoria Kimani (Kenya)

Best Male Central Africa -C4 Pedro (Angola)

Best Female Central Africa - Nsoki (Angola)

Best Male Southern Africa- Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Best Female Southern Africa - Babes Wodumo (South Africa

Crossing Boundaries with Music Award - C4 Pedro (Angola)

Best Newcomer -Nsoki (Angola)

Artist of The Year - Davido (Nigeria)

Best DJ Africa - DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

Best African DJ USA - DJ Tunez (Nigeria)

Video of The Year -Fally Ipupa - Eloko Iyo Congo

Music Producer of The Year - Julz (Ghana)

Best African Dancer - Ghetto Triplets Kids - Uganda

Song of The Year - Davido - IF (Nigeria)

Best Lusophone - C4 Pedro (Angola)

Best Francophone - Fally Ipupa (Congo)

Best Sound Engineer - Sheyman (Nigeria)

Best Collaboration -Wizkid ft Chris Brown - African Bad Girl (Nigeria & USA)

Transformational Leadership Award - Engineer Noah Dallaji

Best Rap Act - Sarkodie (Ghana)

Dancehall Act of The Year - Timaya (Nigeria)

Best Video Director - Daps (Nigeria)

Best Male North Africa- Amr Diab (Egypt)

Best Gospel Artist -Nathaniel Bassey (Nigeria)

Best Group - Toofan - Togo

Best Female North Africa - Amani Swissi (Tunisia)

Notably Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi and Salif Keita received the AFRIMMA African Legend Awards for their contribution to the African music industry.

