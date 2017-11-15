South Africa missed a second half penalty but despite having equalised, were punished by a late, late goal. The match was preceded by a 10-minute power outage but once the Ethiopian match official got things going, it was business as usual.

The home side got their first corner kick on the very first minute but it yielded nothing. The Senegalese applied early pressure as the visitors operated from the back foot.

Morgan Gould could done better after a Percy Tau header but he glided his tame effort wide midway through.

That effort somehow galvanised the visitors who started to play their passing game. Tau looked lively but against the imposing West Africans he was constantly pushed off the ball.

Sibusiso Vilakazi could've done better on the 35th min but shot straight at keeper in probably the most glaring chance of the opening stanza.

Hlanti then saw his free kick go wide on the 42nd min as the visitors started to impose themselves.

The second half started the way the first ended as both sides created equal opportunities. Senegal got the opening goal in bizarre circumstances after keeper Khune came off his line and Aliou Cisse lobbed into an empty net.

Urged by the home support, Senegal continued to push forward as the game opened up. Bafana Bafana then got a penalty after Themba Zwane was brought down and Zwane missed from the spot kick to sum up the night for the visitors.

Moments later, Dean Furman got the yellow card and from a counter attack Tau scored with a brilliant shot to make it 1-1. Senegal then missed with a clear header as the match swung from one end to the other.

Zwane then went off for Andile Jali on the 70th min. The match really opened up as both sides chased an elusive winning goal.

Senegal were close with a header in the dying minutes and Tau's powerful shot was saved by Senegal goalkeeper.

Senegal then scored with the last kick as again South Africa rued late chances to go down 2-1.