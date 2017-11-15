15 November 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Advised to Stop Hanging Out With Dr Nevers Mumba

By Paul Mwitwa

MMD die-hard youth national coordinator Gerald Chiluba has accused former party president Dr Nevers Mumba of misleading opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema into not conceding defeat.

Chiluba says the stubbornness of his former leader has rubbed off the UPND president who continues to refuse to concede defeat in the 2016 election despite the move being detrimental to the re-organisation of the party for the 2021 elections.

He said Hichilema had not refused to concede defeat in the previous elections and now that he has surrounded himself with Dr Mumba he is negatively influenced to try to hang on to a lost cause.

"As MMD die-hard youth wing, we have noted with keen interest over the upcoming behaviour of not conceding defeat syndrome by HH to have been influenced by Dr Nevers Mumba.

"After analysing the behaviour and attitude of HH, of all the 5 times he has lost as president, it is evident that his unique character is as a result of his close interaction with Nevers Mumba.

"Just like they say "bad association spoils good habits" HH is a victim of bad association and the earlier he thought twice about his associates the better for him and his party.

"We say so because Dr Nevers has a destructive mind which if not curtailed can lead to the total destruction of the UPND. He has been misadvising the UPND to continue singing songs of the petition just like he has continued to claim the presidency of MMD when infact it is a public secret that Zambians cannot dance to such songs as they are not danceble," he said.

Chiluba has since advised the UPND to distance itself from Dr Mumba.

