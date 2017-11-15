15 November 2017

Malawi: Chihana Says Not Scared of Contest At Aford Convention, Introduces Nomination Fees

By Alfred Chauwa

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enock Chihana has said he is not running scared of the contest in the convention which has been set for December 16.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Chihana said for the convention to take place there are rules and procedures that have to be followed.

"As a party we are still in the process of revamping structures in all the districts, all those members are the ones who constitute delegates to a convention as demanded by Section 9 Sub Section 1.6 -4 which orders that there should be accredited delegates to the convention. These are not in place now , with this how do we proceed. Currently I have identified some money for reorganizing party structures in all the regions," said Chihana.

Chihana said he has to follow what the party constitution demands on how to organize convention.

"As a President I have the responsibility of taking the party to a peaceful, free, fair and credible convention with all stakeholders in attendance," Chihana said..

Chihana, however is opposing the December 16 date for convention due to the number of factors which includes finances and restructuring.

"Mind you the party was almost dead to the extent of having one Parliamentarian," said Chihana.

Meanwhile, Chihana has introduced the nomination fees for everyone who wants to serve in the Aford national executive committee apart from the K200 membershipn card introduced early this year.

An aspiring president is required to pay K1 million.

But the party's secretary general Christopher Ritchi said the fees may be used to bar some aspirants and the proposal will be considered.

