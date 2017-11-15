South Africa: Probe Into Eskom Whistle Blower Killing Deferred

Springs — THE trial of a man accused of killing an Eskom employee eager to blow the whistle on copper theft syndicate has been postponed to January next year. David Ngwenya (43), who appeared at the Springs Magistrates Court on Wednesday, is accused of murdering Thembisile Yende (29). Ngwenya is a technician at Eskom. Speaking outside the court, Adv. Zola Majavu, Ngwenya's lawyer said that the DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) could point to his innocence. "I can confirm that the states disclose to me a copy of a DNA report and a footage, which is what we asked for on the last occasion," he said. The deceased went missing in May and her body was found in an Eskom office in Springs a week later. Her mother, Nester Yende, expressed disappointment at the handling of the trial.

It's painful. I wish the whole world know what happened to my daughter at Eskom premises," she said. The next court appearance will on January 31.