South Africa: Durban Serial Rapist Sentenced to 319 Years in Jail

A 47-year-old serial rapist has been sentenced to 319 years in jail for a series of rapes committed over a period of more than seven years, police said on Wednesday.

Bheki Doctor Magwaza, who worked as a security guard, was sentenced in the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

The rapes were committed from September 2008 to February 2016 around Verulam, north of Durban, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

He added that Magwaza wore his security guard uniform when he committed the rapes.

"He was convicted after he pleaded guilty to all counts which he committed over a period at Verulam and the surrounding areas," Zwane said.

He added that Magwaza targeted couples.

"The accused would instruct the couples at gunpoint to have sex in front of him and when they refused, he would threaten the men and rape the women," said Zwane.

Members of the investigative psychology section of the provincial and national police assisted in locating Magwaza.

One of the victims took down his car registration number, which was handed to police.

"Such information was of great assistance in tracing the accused and he was arrested in September 2016 while at his workplace in Pinetown," Zwane said.

DNA results linked the accused to 26 cases of rape and sexual assaults, he added.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said they were pleased with the sentence.

"We hope this will send a clear message to other perpetrators, who think they can run away from the law. We will continue with our mandate to protect our women and children from such people by making sure that criminals remain behind bars," he said.

Langa also commended the team of forensic investigators who assisted in linking Magwaza to the case.

