14 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Prison Overcrowding Rate Reaches 38 Percent By the End of 2016, Against 45 Percent in 2012 (Minister)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The rate of prison overcrowding has reached less than 38% by the end of 2016 compared to 45% in 2012, minister for relations with parliament and civil society, government spokesperson, Mustapha El Khalfi, said Tuesday at the House of Advisors (upper house).

The General Delegation of Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) is using all possible means to humanise prison conditions, through the construction of new prisons and the replacement of the obsolete installations, the minister pointed out at the oral-questions session.

Three prisons were inaugurated, namely Tangier 2, Al-Arjat 2 and Es-Smara, he said, adding that the construction works of two other correctional facilities have been launched while the construction of two prisons in Berkane, Asila and Oujda is underway.

Morocco

As Nigerians Unite Against Morocco in Ecowas

Due to their diversity, which they said is also their strength, it's always difficult for Nigerians to agree on one… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.