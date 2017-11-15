Morocco: Prison Overcrowding Rate Reaches 38 Percent By the End of 2016, Against 45 Percent in 2012 (Minister)

Rabat — The rate of prison overcrowding has reached less than 38% by the end of 2016 compared to 45% in 2012, minister for relations with parliament and civil society, government spokesperson, Mustapha El Khalfi, said Tuesday at the House of Advisors (upper house).

The General Delegation of Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) is using all possible means to humanise prison conditions, through the construction of new prisons and the replacement of the obsolete installations, the minister pointed out at the oral-questions session.

Three prisons were inaugurated, namely Tangier 2, Al-Arjat 2 and Es-Smara, he said, adding that the construction works of two other correctional facilities have been launched while the construction of two prisons in Berkane, Asila and Oujda is underway.