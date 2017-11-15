Botswana, SA Enjoy Close Ties

Gaborone — Botswana and South Africa continue to enjoy close bilateral cooperation in almost all sectors of the economy.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation, Mr Gaeimelwe Goitsemang said at the senior government officials meeting that preceded the 4th Session of the Botswana and South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) yesterday (November 14) that the cooperation had been demonstrated by the 36 agreements and the memoranda of understanding the two countries had signed thus far.

He also noted that the two countries would be able to sign additional memoranda of understanding during the BNC session to be held in Gaborone on November 17, where President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama will host his South Africa counterpart, President Jacob Zuma.

The BNC, he said, would deliberate on a wide range of issues including health, education, peace and security, stability and governance, economic and infrastructure development, social and cultural cooperation.

Botswana and South Africa BNC, Mr Goitsemang said, presented an opportune moment for the two countries to exchange views on how to foster collaboration at regional, continental and global dialogues, 'in particular the forging of common positions on issues we both have a common interest in.'

Such issues, he said, included both countries' common position regarding the exoneration of implementing the SADC Industralisation Strategy and that of African Union Institutional Reforms, as well as other topical issues.

Therefore, signing of numerous instruments, he said, was clearly illustrative of the value and strength of Botswana and South Africa's bilateral cooperation.

"It also shows that we want to cover as many areas as possible, which have a bearing on the daily lives of our people. It is therefore important that our people should identify with BNC, lest they dismiss it as a mere town shopper without any tangible benefits for them," he added.

However, he said there were still a number of outstanding Draft Agreements and memoranda of understanding that had been on BNC agenda for quite some time now 'with no or very little progress.'

Therefore he expressed hope that the session would be able to successfully deal with any challenges that hindered the commission from concluding the pending instruments.

As the two countries reflect on challenges and successes of their fruitful cooperation, he said it was also important to explore further opportunities that could be of great benefit.

"Our deliberations should further assist us in devising strategies for speeding up implementation of those Agreements and memoranda of understanding that were still lagging behind," he said.

Again, he expressed gratitude that all relevant sectors were represented at the meeting, which he said symbolised the seriousness and value placed on the time-tested friendly relations between the two countries.

For his part, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation deputy director general, Mr Xolisa Makaya also shared the sentiments that Botswana and South Africa were cooperating quite extensively in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

However, he said although the two countries enjoyed strong cooperation in areas of defense and security, education and health, they were doing badly in the area of social cooperation.

"We are neighbours, we are the same people, we speak the same language and we share the same dreams. That's the area that our delegation wishes to highlight that we need to spend a bit of time to explore exactly what is it that we need to do to foster closer cultural cooperation between the two countries," he added.

Mr Makaya also encouraged officials to apply their mind in coming up with ideas on how to address bottlenecks that posted challenges in implementing decisions made during the previous BNC sessions.

He noted that the two nations also had good progress on economic cooperation, adding that as tourism was key, both nations should be encouraged to visit each other's country.

As Botswana and South Africa shared borders, he said it was only natural that the two nations also had strong cooperation on defence and security.

"For this cooperation it is quite critical to deal with cross-border crime and it is a matter that the committees in their meetings should pay particular attention on what needs to be done further, over and above what is going on, for the mutual benefit of both countries," he said.

The two-day senior government officials meeting will be followed by ministerial session tomorrow, which will be co-chaired by International Affairs and Cooperation minister, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi and her South African counterpart, Ms Nkoana Mashabane.

The two ministers are expected to sign some memoranda of understanding, including one on tourism to further enhance the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in that area.

Botswana and South Africa bilateral ties are founded on deep historical, cultural, linguistic and family ties, as well as shared values of mutual respect, commitment to democracy, good governance and rule of law, respect for human rights, as well as a common vision of deepening regional integration.

Close cooperation between the two countries had brought about tangible benefits to their people and played an important role in safeguarding and promoting regional peace, stability and development.

Meanwhile, Botswana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr Zenene Sinombe as well as acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Botswana, Ms Bulelwa Kiva also attended the meeting.

Source : BOPA