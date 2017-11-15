Botswana: Khama Revives Universal Responsibility

Sese — Deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development Mr Mogomotsi Kaboeamodimo has applauded President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama for re-igniting the spirit of universal responsibility among Batswana through the Presidential Housing Appeal Initiative.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of four houses donated to the needy in Sese and Betesankwe through the initiative last weekend, Mr Kaboeamodimo said the spirit of universal responsibility was ebbing away from Batswana when President Khama came to office in 2008.

He said the donation of the houses, one built by Balekane ba Botswana Jwaneng Branch, glorified President Khama's vision for the needy.

Mr Kaboeamodimo shared that so far close to 800 decent housing units had been built for some needy Batswana across the country since the inception of the initiative in 2010 and thanked those who continued to support the initiative, among them individual Batswana, companies and some foreign nationals who came for a visit.

Mr Kaboeamodimo further challenged other capable Batswana to contribute towards the initiative so that many others could also benefit. He also urged the beneficiaries to show their appreciation by taking good care of the houses for them to last longer.

When giving the project overview, Ms Mphaanyane Maruping said they started with nothing and raised money from their pockets inspired by love.

Ms Maruping revealed that they aimed to have built at least five houses by 2026.

Kgosi Justice Motlhalane of Sese said the houses would give the beneficiaries dignity.

Kgosi Motlhalane likewise applauded President Khama for coming up with the housing initiative.

He said helping the poor with love could move God to extend the days of their lives.

Sese ward councillor, Mr Kgopolo Ramosesane said the donations were motivated by love not affluence and advised the beneficiaries to look after them.

He also thanked the donors for the gesture, adding, 'there is no way you can love God without loving another person who was created in his image'.

Pastor Mosimanegape Tshwenyana furthermore stressed that it was a noble thing to give to the indigent.

He equated giving to the poor with giving to God.

A beneficiary, Ms Moroba Lerekane, who was lost for words, thanked Balekane ba Botswana for their benevolence.

Mr and Miss Bot50, Mr Masego Motlhabane and Ms Jabu Radipitse both from the Jwaneng branch graced the event. BOPA

Source : BOPA