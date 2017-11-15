Ghana: Appolonia City's 2,000 Affordable Housing Units to Reduce Housing Deficit

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the commencement of the Appolonia City Housing Project in Accra, which is expected to construct 2,000 affordable homes to reduce the country's housing deficit.

The project is in line with government's vision of using appropriate mix of public policy and public-private investments, to deliver quality, affordable social housing and private housing solutions that meet the needs and financial capacity of the ordinary Ghanaian.

In his remarks at the ceremony on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo noted that his government recognizes the dream and vision of all Ghanaians to own a home, or have a decent rental accommodation.

"With a housing deficit over some 1.7 million units, the Appolonia City Project is one of the several initiatives that will be introduced along the housing value chain to achieve a cost effective, efficient and sustainable housing sector," the President disclosed.

With the construction of the first 100 homes beginning this month, President Akufo-Addo said he was happy to note that the Appolonia Community is a shareholder within Appolonia City.

"Contractors working on the building projects are also to employ and provide skills training to members of the community. This is a laudable initiative, a model I would encourage others to emulate," the President said.

Referring to his government as "a natural cheerleader for the private sector", President Akufo-Addo assured the real estate agent of his government support as it "shall do all it can to provide the enabling environment for the private sector to flourish in Ghana.

"I promise the private partners of this project that Ghana will be a great place to do business under my watch. The sector minister will work with you to address any challenges that may arise during the implementation of the project," he said.

The President continued, "it is my expectation that they will be able to address these challenges satisfactorily, for they are all very competent in their domain but if indeed, it becomes necessary, which I hope it will not, to go higher up the chain of authority, I want you to know that my doors will always be open. I do on the other hand; insist that on your part, you play according to the rules and regulations of the sector and the country as a whole."

About Appolonia City

Appolonia City is a mixed-use and mixed-income urban development that will be home to 88,000 residents and tens of thousands of daily visitors.

The 2,325-acre project encompasses residential, commercial, retail and light industrial developments, as well as social amenities like schools, healthcare and family parks.

Appolonia City is a unique partnership between Rendeavour, Africa's largest urban land developer, and the Chiefs, leaders and residents of the Appolonia community.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)