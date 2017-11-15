15 November 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: PROs in MDAs to Be Trained in Social Marketing Communication

In its efforts to deepen communication at the district level, the Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development is partnering E-on-3 Business Solutions to train Public Relations Officers (PROs) in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in digital marketing.

Already, Information Officers in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been trained to marshal the full potential of the internet to enhance their communications activity through the respective district's social media pages.

As part of the package, information dissemination will be centralized at one point and churned out to the various social media pages that have been created for all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Furthermore, districts with poor internet connectivity or no internet connection at all will be trained on the use of offline digital communication tools improve Government communication.

Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, Executive Director, E-ON-3 Business Solutions, made these known at a presentation session in Accra, yesterday.

Mr Atta said the initiative would improve communication at the district level by complementing traditional means of communication with social media, adding that as a result of the growth of the internet population in Ghana, coupled with its high speed in circulating information, it was important that MMDAs also took advantage of open data platforms.

In her remarks, Madam Efua Essel, Acting Director, Information Services Department, expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the programme.

Madam Essel was convinced that the initiative would enhance information dissemination to the district offices.

Source: ISD (Munira Karim)

