15 November 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Journalists who showed Soodhun video to prime minister questioned by CCID

By Shanda Moorghen

The investigation into the racially inappropriate comments made by former Showkutally Soodhun is progressing at a steady pace with officers from the Central Criminal Investigation Department (CCID) present at the La Sentinelle headquarters today, Wednesday 15 November.

The officers came to interrogate Nad Sivaramen, director of publication of La Sentinelle, and Axcel Chenney, journalist, over the Soodhun incident. Sivaramen and Chenney were the journalists who met with Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth last week to show him the video where Soodhun is heard making the disparaging comments over a particular ethnicity and the allocation of units in a National Housing Development Company (NHDC) project in Bassin.

The CCID wanted to know who provided the video to them but both journalists refused to do so, citing the protection of sources. The investigators are also expected to pay a visit to the Defimedia Group, who chose to post the controversial video of Soodhun. The last step will probably be the interrogation of the former vice prime minister himself.

