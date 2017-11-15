Gambia: Testing the Democratic Credentials of the State

The removal of the GMC leader from Cabinet without any consultation with Coalition leaders, confirms that the executive power given to the President is now being exercised rather than relying on the spirit of the Coalition which is based on the premise that all seven parties would hold seats in Cabinet if they want to. It is very clear that the GMC wants a Cabinet seat and has been holding one.

The departure from the spirit of inclusion of representatives of Coalition member parties in Cabinet as Ministers, gives the impression that the Cabinet is steadily moving from being a Coalition Cabinet to a Barrow administration.

All eyes are open to this new development which occurs just after the first anniversary of the Coalition which was not even mentioned anywhere by coalition members, not to mention being commemorated. Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation while it unfolds towards the first anniversary of the assumption of office by President Barrow.