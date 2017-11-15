Liberia: Lessons From Oct. 10 Elections - Internews Plans Engagement With Media, Coss On Challenges & Way Forward

Monrovia — Internews has planned a one-day forum aimed at engaging media and civil society in a discussion on the lessons learned from the Oct. 10, 2017 elections, challenges and a way forward for the run-off elections.

The event featuring two panel discussions focusing on the theme: 'Promoting Democracy and Preventing Violence through Dialogue," is set for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Paynesville Town Hall.

The panels which comprise stakeholders from media, civil society and law will address the topics: "Lessons Learned from the Oct. 10, 2017 Elections, Challenges and a Way Forward for a Possible Run-off Election" and "Promoting Free, Fair and Transparent Elections through Civic and Voter Education."

The goal is to encourage civic and voter education through the provision of accurate information about the electoral process; examine the Supreme Court case and its impact on the electorate; and encourage media to report in a conflict sensitive manner through accurate, balanced and objective reporting aimed at empowering citizens to make informed choices at the polls.

The panelists selected to participate in the forum are: Lami Lighe, officer-in-charge- National Elections Commission, Negbalee Warner- Dean Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law; Oscar Bloh - coordinator, Election Coordinating Committee (ECC); Lami Kpargoi, officer-in-charge Liberia Media Center; Gregory Coleman, Inspector General, Liberia National Police; Ms. Frances Greaves, President National Civil Society Council of Liberia; Yvette Chesson-Wureh, Women's Situation Room; Augustine Tamba, President of the Federation of Liberia Youth(FLY); Tecee Boley, Program Manager, New Narratives; and Aaron Weah II, Program Director, NAYMOTE.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Press Union of Liberia, Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP), NAYMOTE, Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), the Liberia Media Development Initiative (LMDI) and the Liberia Media Center (LMC).

Internews is an international media development organization that is implementing the USAID funded Liberia Media Development project which seeks to increase citizens' access to independent and reliable information and empowerment to engage in well-informed public discussion on important issues.

Internews supported the 2017 electoral process by organizing over 120 legislative debates in 73 electoral districts nationwide. Thursday's forum is part of our efforts to encourage constructive dialogue about the electoral process in a way that strengthens Liberia's democracy and promotes peace during the run-off election.