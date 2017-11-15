Cameroon: African Synergy Continually Waxing Strong

After 15 years of existence, the Pan-African NGO created by Cameroon's First Lady has extended its original action plan to benefit more people in distress.

"African Synergy Against AIDs and Suffering created in 2002 here in Yaounde through the initiative of the First Lady of Cameroon, Mrs Chantal Biya is still alive and existing effectively."

This is a statement from the Executive Secretary of African Synergy, Jean Stéphane Biatcha as the non-governmental and non-profit organisation fêtes its 15 years humanitarian services, particularly to Africans.

Yesterday at the headquarters of African Synergy, Jean Stéphane Biatcha said the organisation is still doing its business as there is no change in terms of objectives and commitments. "Added to its original objectives, we are still very busy doing our humanitarian business.

There is no change about our commitments," Jean Stéphane Biatcha underlined. The association created by Mrs Biya is not just still alive but actively involved in its three main original objectives to curb mother-to-child transmission of HIV, contribute to the reduction of infant and maternal mortality in Africa and the education of the girl child as well as children in distress.

After 15 years, African Synergy has extended its activities to other domains such as pathologies, non-transmissible diseases, notably diabetes, heart attack and cancers.

Over 15 years, the association of African First Ladies continues to organise capacity -building seminars / workshops for healthcare professionals in six African countries within the efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV, the creation of the International Research Centre for the Prevention and Management of HIV/AIDS and the AIDS-free Holidays campaign which exist since 2003 and which has been extended to other countries like Chad that is interested in the campaign.

The African First Ladies association also take credit for its education programme for the proper use of medication (BUM). The programme which has already taken place in five African countries aims at fostering good practices in the use of medicines for children from 7-15 years as well as fight against street medicines. The association is very much involved in donating gifts to those in need.

At the time of creation, the association counted 17 First Ladies or their representatives as members. But today, the association has a membership of over 30 First Ladies and former First Ladies as the text of the organisation gives room for former First Ladies to still be members depending on their availability.

One of the major challenge the association faces is lack of support from national, international and private organisations, but the First Lady of Cameroon has taken all measures to ensure that all projects undertaken by the association, be it in a country under political turbulence, reach completion point.