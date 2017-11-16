Harare — Zanu-PF National Youth League Secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga last night apologised profusely to Zimbabwe Defences Forces Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces hierarchy for his remarks on Tuesday at the ZANU-PF Headquarters in which he denigrated the ZDF, saying he was not the author of the statement he read.

The four-page statement, Cde Chipanga said, was handed to him on Tuesday morning by one Rodney Dangarembizi.

Speaking on ZBC-TV last night, Cde Chipanga said he was a young man, still learning and had learnt a lot from the incident. "Public apology to Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga, Commander Zimbabwe National Army General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and the Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri and the generality of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the entire nation of Zimbabwe.

I would like to apologise for the statement I made yesterday (Tuesday) together with my executive at the ZANU-PF Headquarters. I as leader of the revolutionary party's Youth League, I have reflected and personally admitted that I erred.

"I was ill-advised to read a statement which I and the Youth League had not originated neither authored. The document which I read I was handed it over by one Rodney Dangarembizi in the morning at around 8.30am which was denigrating your high office and your person," he said.

Cde Chipanga implored Gen Chiwenga to accept his apology. "Therefore, I kindly request General Chiwenga to please Sir accept my apologies on behalf of the Youth League and myself. We are still young people. We are still growing up and learning from our mistakes. From this big mistake, we have learnt a lot," he said. Cde Chipanga said he was not forced or persuaded by anyone to apologise to the army hierarchy and had done so upon reflection.

"I will also like to emphasise that this statement which I have given I have not been persuaded neither coerced or forced to do as such. I emphasise that I have reflected on my own as a young person, as the leader of the Youth League hence I have come to this juncture of offering myself to the State media to give this public apology. We shall also make frantic efforts to approach the commanders of our Defence Forces in person so that we convey this apology. I thank you."

On Tuesday Cde Chipanga slammed Gen Chiwenga and the ZDF saying, "All those in security sector fatigues who wish to engage in politics are free to throw their hats in the ring and not hide behind the barrel of the gun" as he accused the ZDF of looting diamonds among other alleged infractions.