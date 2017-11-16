15 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-President Jonathan Denies Political Rift With Governor Dickson

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Former president Goodluck Jonathan

Contrary to speculations of a rift between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, both men have denied the existence of leadership tussle.

A press statement by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, noted that Mr. Jonathan said this on Wednesday when Mr. Dickson paid a condolence visit on Mr. Jonathan in his Otuoke home on the passing of the Paramount Ruler of Otuoke Community, Justin Ogiasa.

The governor, who led a high-powered state delegation for the condolence said, he is part of the Ogiasa family and by extension, the Otuoke Community of Ogbia Local Government.

"We are here in full force as we have always done to commiserate with you, my elder brother, leader and the Ogiasa family in this hour of bereavement. We pray God to grant the Late Ogiasa eternal repose," Mr. Dickson said.

The governor, who dispelled rumour of any rift with the former president said, in and out of office, Mr. Jonathan would continue to remain his leader, having come a long way with the former president.

He, therefore, called on those, who want to cause imaginary differences between him and Mr. Jonathan to sink their plans.

He said "both of us have come a long way. My personal political story cannot be complete without talking about my elder brother, Jonathan. He also knows that I made little contribution that is recorded in the political chapter of his life."

Mr. Dickson said both he and Mr. Jonathan are not running for any office and wondered why political jobbers are bent on destroying their good relationship.

Responding, Mr. Jonathan thanked Mr. Dickson for the visit and denied the existence of any rift between them.

While describing politics as a useless game, the former president said, some people are using politics to create crisis.

"There is no way I can sit anywhere and plan evil against Bayelsa or the Governor. When I was dreaming of becoming a governor, Dickson was amongst the very few in the meetings we were holding, although he was not in the PDP he opted to help.

"He said he didn't want to be in the PDP, but I virtually forced him to join PDP. When I became governor, I appointed Dickson Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General and that was how he became a PDP and later became a member of House of Representatives and so on. There is no way I will break my relationship with the governor."

Nigeria

#ParadisePapers - Inside the Complex Offshore World of Arik Air Founder

Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide, the founder of Nigeria's biggest commercial airline, Arik Air, is perhaps the country's most… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.