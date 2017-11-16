Nigeria: Buhari, 12 Governors, 18 Ministers, Others in Anambra

Awka — President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured the people of Anambra state and indeed the Igbos that they would benefit immensely on his government plans on infrastructure.

He said his All progressives Congress (APC) party has not lost sight of the promises it made during campaigns.

Buhari gave the assurance while addressing a mammoth crowd at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, during the grand finale of the governorship campaign of the party ahead of the Saturday election, attended by twelve governors, 18 senators, many members of the House of Representatives and officials of the All Progressives Congress.

He promised that the APC -controlled federal government would continue to meet the aspirations of the people.

"Ndigbo will benefit immensely on our plans on infrastructure and I know that my government and our party have not lost sight of the promises we made during our campaigns," he said.

The president who said he was highly impressed with the large turnout of APC supporters at the rally, expressed optimism that the party would bounce back by electing Tony Nwoye on Saturday to serve as a clear demonstration of the support of Anambra people to his administration.

He said he was expecting the national assembly to pass what his administration had planned towards infrastructural development in the country, which the South East would benefit from massively.

The national chairman of APC, Chief John Odiegie-Oyegun, while commending the president for personally gracing the rally, recalled how he made history two years ago by removing an incumbent government, expressing confidence of a repeat in Anambra State.

"The presence of the president at the rally is an indication of his love for the Igbo people. This is a deliberate act to make sure that Anambra people were with him.

"We want you to give him Tony Nwoye as a gift to appreciate your love for him," he said.

He noted that APC as a political party controlling the federal government was desirous of having Anambra State reconnected to the national grid and the only way to do so was to vote for Nwoye.

On his part, Chairman of Tony Nwoye Campaign Organization and governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji M.A. Abubakar said that Anambra State, which is the flafship of the Igbo was too important to be operating in isolation.

"We want you to discountenance the notion that APC is not your party because this is the party of Chris Ngige, Jim Nwobodo, Ken Nnamani, Orji Uzor Kalu, Sullivan Chime, Agunwa Anaekwe, George Moghalu, among many other prominent Igbo people. If APC succeeds in Igbo land, it will take Igbo to the national politics.

Meanwhile, the son of late Dim Chukwuemka Odumegwu Ojukwu's son to APC, Emeka (Jr), at the rally, declared his intention to join the APC.

Ojukwu's son who was handed APC's broom symbol by the National chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA dead.

He regretted the abuse of his father's picture by the APGA for campaign reasons, describing the party as a means to end and not an end on itself.

"It is time for Ndigbo to move from the periphery to the center, it is time to move from the shadows to the main stream.

"I'm here to support Mr. president and Tony Nwoye as the next governor of Anambra state" Ojukwu junior said.

Highlight of the ceremony was declaration of support for Nwoye by all the former governorship aspirants who contested with him at the party's primary.

Speaking on their behalf, Senator Andy Uba said they would work hard in their various constituencies to ensure that APC won the governorship election on Saturday.

"We all ran for the primary and he won and we promise here that we will support him on Saturday. He is my political son because when I ran for governorship in 2007, Tony was my chairman and I won. Now that he is the candidate, we will ensure that he wins the governorship election to tell President Buhari that we love him," Uba said.

The governors that attended the rally were Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State,Ibukunle Amosu of Ogun State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Rotimimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, among others.

Other party chieftains that were present include Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Enugu State, Mr. Sullivan Chime, Senator Ben Uwajimogu, Senator Osita Izunaso, Dr. Cairo Ojiugbo, Senator Agboti , General Lawrence Onoja, Senator Ken Nnamani, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife, Senator Chris Ngige, among others.