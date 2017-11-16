Photo: Google Maps

Eleven people died in a plane crash in northern Tanzania on November 15, 2017, the aircraft's owners said.

According to Coastal Aviation managing director Julian Edmunds, the Cessna Grand Caravan carrying 10 passengers and one pilot crashed at about 11am (0800GMT) in Empakaai area, en route to the Serengeti.

"We are deeply saddened to report that eleven people have died," the firm said in a statement on its website.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The firm said search parties were accessing the scene of the accident.

"Obviously, we are in shock. This is devastating," Mr Edmunds said.