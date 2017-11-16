Rwanda: Multi-Billion Agric Plan to Halve Poverty Level By 2024

About Rwf2.7 trillion is needed for the implementation of the fourth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA4), the Minister for Agriculture and Animal Resources has said.

Dr Gérardine Mukeshimana said this on Tuesday during a policy dialogue under the theme, "Rwanda agriculture policy and its nexus with gender equality, Malabo Declaration and Sustainable Development Goals for a Climate Smart Agriculture," in Kigali.

The plan seeks to develop agriculture and livestock productivity through research, innovation and value addition, as well as improved nutrition.

The dialogue, held at Parliament, brought together officials from Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), One UN, as well as public officials, and Members of Parliament.

It sought to facilitate communications, co-ordinate interactions and raise awareness among the targeted stakeholders on how to meet the global and regional commitments that Rwanda has ratified, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Malabo Declaration, all intended to eradicate hunger and poverty.

Mukeshimana said the budget for PSTA4, which will start in 2018 and run until 2023, includes funds from the Government and the private sector.

She said poverty in Rwanda stands at 39.1 per cent (as of 2014 report), and that if agricultural growth is maintained at current level, hunger will be at 21.8 per cent by 2023.

"But if we do as we plan [in this strategy], it can reduce to 15 per cent," she said.

Mukeshimana said PSTA4 will increase income generated by households.

The minister said their analysis showed that if the activities in PSTA4 are implemented as planned, agriculture output would increase by about 10 per cent.

In 2016, agriculture contributed about 30 per cent to Rwanda's Rwf6,618 billion GDP, according to National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The growth projections mean that a Rwandan engaged in growing crops such as maize or beans, or in livestock rearing, who has been earning 300,000 per a harvest, will on average, is guaranteed Rwf30,000 additional income per a harvest.

Jean-Marie Vianney Kalimba, a farmer from Gicumbi District, is in the second Ubudehe category - the socio-economic stratification.

He owns about one-hectare piece of land on which he grows beans and bananas. The father of nine told The New Times that he harvests about a tonne of beans per season (about four months).

The income from his farm helps him provide for his family, but Kalimba does not have savings (on his account).

"We largely consume the food we produce; that is why we do not have large surplus for the market. That's why we need quality seeds and enough fertilisers to be able to earn more and get nutrients for improved health," he said.

The largest part of the funds under the new plan, Minister Mukeshimana said, will be invested in climate resilience activities such as irrigation.

"In seven years, we should have doubled the irrigation that we have done in the last 17 years," she said, adding that irrigated area will have almost doubled from the current 48,500 hectares to over 102,000 hectares by 2024.

Another chunk of the funds, she said, will be injected into research and innovation to develop new varieties and increase yields, value addition for agricultural produce, and marketing for the produce.

Job creation

Mukeshimana said about 60,000 jobs will be created under the plan once implemented, including 22,000 in primary production - at farm level -, and 38,000 in agro-processing to add value to agriculture and livestock produce.

Agriculture and livestock sector is expected to contribute to the creation of about 118,000 jobs in hotels and other segments of the economy thanks to the sector spillover.

"There will be capacity building for farmers, and other people working in agriculture value chain. Training will be given to the youth and women engaged in agribusiness," Mukeshimana said.

PSTA4 will ensure climate-smart agriculture which will consist of good agricultural practices, including new efficient crop irrigation system, harvest storage, and new technologies to increase yields.

Reducing inequalities

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Claver Gatete, spoke of the need to address inequalities.

"We have committed 40 per cent and people living in poverty will be the ones to be supported the most so that such disparity narrows," said Gatete.

"We want to have food security in a sustainable manner. Also, we want to find ways all the inputs [such as seeds and fertilisers] can be produced within the country."

Speaker of the Lower House Donatille Mukabalisa said that development of agriculture is key to the development of the country as it would significantly contribute to uplifting people from poverty.

She called for more efforts in research and use of advanced technologies to increase farm and livestock productivity.

"We should transform our agriculture from subsistence to professional commercial farming through increasing investment. By so doing, it will employ many people, create jobs, especially for the youth and women, because that is what will enable us be self-reliant in food and have surplus for the market as well as get crops that can increase our foreign revenues and be competitive on the international market," she said.