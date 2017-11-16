15 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Three Die of 'Strange' Disease

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
stethoscope.
By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — Three persons have reportedly died of a 'strange' disease at Mabera area in Sokoto.

They include a 15-year-old secondary school student, Bello Zoramawa ,14-year-old Nasiru Kamba and a mechanic Abdullahi Lawal, survived by a wife and five children.

They were noted to have had similar symptoms of bleeding eyes, uncontrollable shaking, high body temperature and severe headache.

Commenting on the situation, Deputy Director Public Health, Sokoto Ministry of Health Abass Mohammed confirmed that the Ministry received a report of cases of running fever affecting residents of Mabera area opposite Government Girls College in Sokoto metropolis.

Consequently, he said the ministry deployed a team of experts to the area.

He said two cases of death were recorded at home and one case hospitalized in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, UDUTH and later died same day.

"Preliminary report from the doctor who attended to the patient in UDUTH before the death of the patient queried severe malaria," he stated.

According to him, residents had been sensitized to report any illness to nearby health facility for treatment.

He added: "Surveillance is on-going in the area to search for any case. So far, no new case reported."

Nigeria

#ParadisePapers - Inside the Complex Offshore World of Arik Air Founder

Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide, the founder of Nigeria's biggest commercial airline, Arik Air, is perhaps the country's most… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.