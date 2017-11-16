Nigeria: Three Die of 'Strange' Disease

Sokoto — Three persons have reportedly died of a 'strange' disease at Mabera area in Sokoto.

They include a 15-year-old secondary school student, Bello Zoramawa ,14-year-old Nasiru Kamba and a mechanic Abdullahi Lawal, survived by a wife and five children.

They were noted to have had similar symptoms of bleeding eyes, uncontrollable shaking, high body temperature and severe headache.

Commenting on the situation, Deputy Director Public Health, Sokoto Ministry of Health Abass Mohammed confirmed that the Ministry received a report of cases of running fever affecting residents of Mabera area opposite Government Girls College in Sokoto metropolis.

Consequently, he said the ministry deployed a team of experts to the area.

He said two cases of death were recorded at home and one case hospitalized in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, UDUTH and later died same day.

"Preliminary report from the doctor who attended to the patient in UDUTH before the death of the patient queried severe malaria," he stated.

According to him, residents had been sensitized to report any illness to nearby health facility for treatment.

He added: "Surveillance is on-going in the area to search for any case. So far, no new case reported."