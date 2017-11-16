Nigeria: WAEC Unveils 2018 WASSCE Additional Diet for Private Candidates

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) wednesday, unveiled the conduct of one additional diet of West African Senior Secondary School Certicate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in 2018.

The Head of National Office of the council, Mr. Olu Adenipekun who briefed Journalists in Lagos, said the conduct of an additional diet of the WASSCE for private candidates became necessary because the examination is written first every year and the results are released before the conduct of examination for private candidates, adding that school candidates who wish to retake the examination can have the opportunity of doing so with the private candidates..

According to him, "with growing concern among stakeholders over what they perceive as discrimination or denial of equal opportunity against private candidates, there has been a deluge of agitation, criticism and appeal across the West African sub-region for council to find a way of reducing the agony of long waiting experienced by the private candidates who desire another shot at WASSCE."

This situation, he noted is often cited as being responsible for the level of desperation displayed by the perpetrators of examination malpractice at the private candidates examination centres, adding , "the council have also observed with chagrin the penchant by external candidates to register for the WASSCE for school candidates which has led to an astronomical increase in examination cheats being caught during the conduct of the examination."

He expressed delight that preparations for the conduct of the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 first series are in full gear and all hands are on deck to ensure that a remarkable success is recorded during the conduct of the examination.

The flagging-off of this diet is starting with Nigeria, however, the remaining member countries of WAEC have indicated their readiness to follow suit."Adenipekun said, adding that online registration would commence on October 9 and close by December 29 , 2017.

This first series of the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018, the HNO added, will be an urban based examination and candidates will be examined in 19 subjects.

"Intending candidates for the examination are, therefore, strongly advised to visit the council's corporate website -www.waecnigeria.org- to confirm available examination towns and subjects before obtaining the registration PIN," he said.