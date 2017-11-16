Nigeria: ERGP - Govt Hires Malaysian Experts With N458m

Photo: This Day

(file photo).

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved a sum of N458m for the engagement of Malaysian consultants who will help Nigeria build her economic capacity.

Briefing State House correspondents after the cabinet meeting, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, specified that the consultants would conduct a study that would aid the implementation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The minister stated that the consultants would identify relevant stakeholders in the private and public sectors for the implementation of the ERGP.

He said the consultants would work for 13 weeks conducting a study on agriculture, transportation, power and gas as well as manufacturing and processing.

According to him, the consultants who have done a similar thing in Malaysia will help Nigeria build her own capacity.

He, however, noted that the consultants would just help the country at the beginning and after which it would take over and do it itself.

"This is part of our implementation strategy for the economic recovery and growth plan and so we intend to conduct three labs - one in agriculture and transportation, one in power and gas and one in manufacturing and processing. The key objectives of the labs are as follows. One to identify all relevant key stakeholders from the public and private sector that are crucial in the delivery and implementation of the ERGP initiative so as to create ownership early on in the development process.

"We will review and re-evaluate the ERGP and sectorial plans against set targets and progress and will include identifying gaps in the current ecosystem and the key success factors.