15 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Condemns Mugabe's Removal and Detention

By Stephen Mbidde

Uganda has called for calm in Zimbabwe and warned against attempts to violate the troubled country's constitution.

The State Minister for International Relations, Mr Henry Okello Oryem says Uganda is closely following the developments in Zimbabwe.

He says under the current African Union rules, no African state can recognise a military coup on the continent by any military officer or group implying that Uganda is mandated to side with Mr Mugabe's establishment.

Mr Oryem said Mr Mugabe's "government is the legitimate leadership" adding that people in both countries enjoy cordial relationships.

He said the government has directed the Ugandan mission in South Africa to update it on developments in Harare to decide the way forward.

Meanwhile, Mugabe's Zanu-PF party said in a tweet that what has happened in Zimbabwe is not a coup but a bloodless transition.

"There is no coup, only a bloodless transition which saw corrupt and crooked persons being arrested and an elderly man who had been taken advantage of by his wife being detained. The few bangs that were heard were from crooks who were resisting arrest but they are now detained," the party said.

