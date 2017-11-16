Uganda: Parliament Rights Committee to Probe Police, CMI Over Brutal Arrests

Parliament — Parliament's Committee on Human Rights will quiz officials from the Uganda Police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence over rights violation of suspects.

The committee chairperson Jovah Kamateeka (NRM-Mitooma) told Daily Monitor that the arrests at Nakawa Magistrates court last week was regrettable and amounted to direct abuse of civilian rights by armed groups.

"We have spoken enough about such gross violations but police seems not to take note of the concerns raised," she said.

Although she did not give dates, Ms Kamateeka said that the committee is considering summoning the heads of the two security organs to explain their involvement in the development where suspects that had been granted bail at the Nakawa magistrate's court, were re-arrested.

The suspects; Umaru Maganda, Ahmed Senfuka, Ibrahim Lisa and Abdul Masa Ojere had been granted bail by Grade One magistrate, Noah Sajjabi but were shortly re-arrested a few metres from the premises of court.

Although both the military and police had earlier refuted having taken part in the re-arrest, UPDF Spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire later confirmed that the arrest had been conducted by the military spy organ, CMI.

The suspects were later transferred to Nalufenya, a highly specialised police detention center located along the shores of River Nile, in Jinja district.

The same facility that deals with specialized crime came into negative light early this year for allegedly torturing suspects into confession.

According to Brig Karemire, the four were suspected to have vital information relating to rebel activities by the Allied Democratic Forces.

However, Ms Kamateeka said that suspects had their rights abused and that the officers involved must be brought to book.

Several rights activists have since condemned the arrests, with the Uganda Human Rights Commission demanding police and the army to make public, the names and faces of trigger happy officers who carried out the arrest.

To this, former police spokesperson AIGP Asan Kasingye said, there must be a formal complaint from the affected party (the suspects) challenging the manner in which they were arrested.

Both the army and police continue to rank highest in the violation of people's rights in Annual Reports, with police taking the lead.

By press time, the four suspects were still detained at Nalufenya and were yet to be presented to court for mention of their charges.

Although it has been a tendency of security organs to hold suspects before taking them to court beyond the mandatory 48 hours, the current delay has been worsened by the on-going industrial action by prosecutors.