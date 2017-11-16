Uganda: Government Deploys Military Doctors At Mulago Hospital

Military doctors from the UPDF, Police and Uganda Prisons have been deployed at Mulago National Referral Hospital to handle emergency cases as doctors' strike enters second week.

All striking doctors have been asked to quit the hospital premises as government embarks on a recruitment process of new doctors who are willing to work under the current public service terms.

Health Minister Dr Jane Aceng said President Museveni had authorised the ministry's request to have doctors from armed forces deployed to attend to patients at Mulago's satellite hospitals at Kawempe and Kiruddu.

"I notified the president that I needed support. He told the army that the Ministry of Health needed support," Dr Aceng said.

This is after a Cabinet Committee set up by the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda on Wednesday failed to strike an agreement with the striking doctors under the Uganda Medical Association (UMA).

It's not clear how the few doctors from the armed forces will handle the hundreds of emergency cases at the hospital.

"The demand by other doctors and yourselves are genuine, and we have never deviated from them but the methodology is wrong," Dr Aceng told members of UMA. "And, I maintain my stand on the advice of the Solicitor General (official government adviser) that the strike is illegal although the demands are not illegal."

Dr Aceng last week told the doctors that the Public Service (Negotiating, Consultative and Disputes Settlement Machinery) Act No 10 of 2008 gives a right to workers to withdraw labour or call for a strike in furtherance of a labour dispute provided the negotiating machinery is exhausted.