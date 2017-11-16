Nigeria: Buhari Orders Reinstatement of Obiano's Security Detail

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the reinstatement of the security aides of Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano.

This was revealed in a statement by the president's special adviser on media, Femi Adesina.

The governor had complained about the withdrawal of his security aides while welcoming the president yesterday in Awka, the state capital, where President Buhari had gone for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress' governorship rally,

Before departing Awka, President Buhari directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila, to ensure the return of the governor's security personnel.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Governor Obiano had raised the alarm about the withdrawal of his security aides, describing it as a "sign of what will come in the coming days."

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the withdrawal was based on the previous experience whereby the military caught an aide de camp (ADC) to an unnamed governor escorting a vehicle loaded with arms on election day.

President Buhari, accompanied by 12 state governors, 18 senators, many members of the House of Representatives and officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stormed the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square to solicit votes for the APC and its candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, in next Saturday's governorship poll in the state.

As a result, Awka, the Anambra State capital, recorded an unprecedented crowd yesterday leading to traffic gridlock as people from various parts of the state converged on the square to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The event marked APC's campaign grand finale for the governorship election on Saturday, November 18.

Those who attended the event were not limited to APC members and supporters but included people from various backgrounds who came to pay respect to President Buhari.

Impressed by the large turnout, Buhari, who solicited support for the APC and its candidate, Nwoye, promised that the APC-led federal government under him would continue to deliver on its campaign promises, adding that the South East geo-political zone would experience massive infrastructural development.

Speaking at the event, APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, commended Buhari for attending the rally in person, stating that with Buhari's presence, victory was assured for APC during the governorship poll.

Oyegun recalled that Buhari made similar history two years ago when his physical presences at the party's campaign rally led to the defeat of an incumbent governor, expressing the hope of a repeat of the feat in Anambra State.

The APC national chairman stated that the presence of the president at the rally was an indication of his love for the people of the South East geo-political zone.

"We want you to give him Tony Nwoye as a gift to appreciate your love for him", Oyegun said, adding that APC, as a political party controlling the federal government, was desirous of having Anambra State reconnected to the national grid and the only way to do so was for the voters to choose Nwoye.

Also speaking, chairman of Tony Nwoye Campaign Organisation and governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji M.A. Abubakar, described Anambra State as the flagship of the Igbo nation and, as such, was too important to be operating in isolation.

"We want you to discountenance the notion that APC is not your party because this is the party of Chris Ngige, Jim Nwobodo, Ken Nnamani, Orji Uzor Kalu, Sullivan Chime, Agunwa Anaekwe, George Moghalu, among many other prominent Igbo people. If APC succeeds in Igbo land, it will take Igbo to the national politics," he said.

Speaking on behalf of other aspirants who contested the APC governorship ticket with Nwoye, Senator Andy Uba said they would work hard in their various constituencies to ensure that APC won the governorship election on Saturday.

Ubah said: "We all ran for the primary and he won and we promise here that we will support him on Saturday. He is my political son because when I ran for governorship in 2007, Tony was my chairman and I won. Now that he is the candidate, we will ensure that he wins the governorship election to tell President Buhari that we love him."

Among the state governors that attended the rally were Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Ibikunle Amosu of Ogun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Simon Lalong of Plateau, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, among others.

Other APC chieftains present at the event include minister of science and technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Enugu State, Mr. Sullivan Chime, Senator Ben Uwajimogu, Senator Osita Izunaso, Dr. Cairo Ojiugbo, Senator Agboti , General Lawrence Onoja, Senator Ken Nnamani, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife and Senator Chris Ngige.

... IGP Orders Arrest Of Politicians, Others Inciting Populace

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris has directed policemen to immediately arrest any politician or group that either incites or engages in financial inducement in order to influence the outcome of the Abambra State governorship election.

The IGP handed down the directive yesterday in Awka while briefing officers and men of the Command's Headquarters.

He, therefore, ordered all police officers to wear their conventional police attire and display their name tags for easy identification, just as he warned them against any acts inimical to the success of the election.

The IGP advised them to do their best by avoiding issues capable of tarnishing the image and reputation of the police, both during and after the election.

"You must avoid extortion of money from either politicians or the electorate; any act that will infringe on the Electoral Act and the peaceful conduct of this election will not be tolerated.

"You must do your utmost best to protect the electorate, INEC officials and the election materials," he ordered, warning them to avoid all corrupt practices and work towards the success of the Anambra governorship election.