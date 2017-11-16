Kenya: 4 Officers to Be Punished Over Baby Pendo's Death, Inquest Ordered

Nairobi — Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko has directed that a public inquest be instituted over the death of baby Samantha Pendo, who sustained serious injuries and later succumbed during an operation to quell riots in Nyalenda B Estate, within Kisumu County.

As proven by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the DPP wants the National Police Service Commission to institute disciplinary proceedings against four senior police officers, led by the immediate former Kisumu County Commander Titus Yama, for being negligent in the performance of their duties during the operation.

Others include SSP Christopher Maweu (OCPD Kisumu East), SSP Benjamin Kosgei (DAPC Kisumu Central) and John Thiringi (OCS Kisumu Central.)

"The National Police Service must improve its manner and style of community engagement and adapt enhanced community relationship building in order for the service to improve policing services," he directed.

Tobiko has also advised the family of baby Pendo to pursue civil proceedings against the National Police Service for compensation.

He has asked the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to assist the family of the six-month-old baby to pursue justice.

"Members of the NPS (should) be trained on fundamental human rights and to be constantly reminded of the importance of respecting and protecting them," reads a statement, by the DPP.