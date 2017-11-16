Kampala — Police have organised a meeting in which they will sensitize its police officers on how to protect rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT).

According to the police message authorised by Mr James Kusemererwa from police headquarters and copied to the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, 40 police officers from Kampala Metropolitan Police Area are supposed to converge at Tick Hotel in Kawempe Division on Thursday.

"There will be a sensitisation workshop on minorities rights (LGBT) on Thursday 16 November 2017 at Tick Hotel Kawempe (Division). Forty officers should be selected from your regional," the message dated November 14, reads in part.

The message continues: "The target group should include Officers in charge of criminal investigations, stations and regional and community liaison offices. Officers who have never attended a workshop on the same should be selected."

Homosexuality is illegal in Uganda and police have often blocked meetings held by gay people. Amnesty International and other human rights organisations have always expressed their concerns at the continuing police blocking of LGBT meetings.

The new move is seen as police's softening stance against LGBT groups.

Police spokesman, Mr Emilian Kayima confirmed that the workshop funded by police partners will be held but was quick to point out that its objectives aren't to promote homosexual practises.

"What the training is aimed at, is to teach our field officers to appreciate that minorities have rights that should be respected," Mr Kayima said on Wednesday.

Mr Kayima said they want their officers to treat each case that is brought to police according to its merit.

"If an intersexual person is arrested, the officers should be able to know how to handle the suspect. The officers must be able to know whether to detain the suspect in male or woman's cell," he said.

However, some senior police officers are against the training of police officers saying its ultra-motive is to promote homosexuality in the country.