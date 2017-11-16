Rwanda: Police, Rayon Game Cancelled After Katauti Death

The Azam Rwanda Premier League match between Police FC and Rayon Sports, that had been scheduled for Thursday at Kigali Stadium, has been cancelled after the sudden death of Rayon Sports' assistant coach, Hamadi 'Katauti' Ndikumana.

According to Rayon Sports secretary general, Bernard Itangishaka, the league champions, after learning of the death of their assistant coach, wrote to the local football governing body requesting that the match be called off, as the players and staff are "not in the right frame of mind."

"The players are not ready to play this match because of the death of our colleague and staff, Katauti, who passed away Tuesday night," Itangishaka told Times Sport yesterday.

Former Amavubi captain, Ndikumana died on Tuesday at his home in Nyakabanda Sector, Nyarugenge District in the City of Kigali. The cause of the 39-year-old's death remains unclear.

The former Rayon Sports defender too part in the first team's training session earlier in the day before retreating home.

FERWAFA Spokesperson, Prosper Ruboneza, confirmed receiving the letter from Rayon Sports.

"After we received the letter from Rayon Sports, FERWAFA had only one decision to make, and it was to call-off the match and postpone it to another date, which shall be communicated at a later date," said Ruboneza.

However, the two fixtures that had been scheduled for Wednesday, went ahead as planned, and in one of them, APR FC beat Bugesera 3-0 at Kigali Stadium, to go top of the table.

Forward Innocent Nshuti netted a brace and left-full-back Fitina Omborenga added another to help Jimmy Mulisa's team go top of the table with 10 points, one clear of second-placed Etincelles and Police FC. Bugesera dropped bottom of the table with four points from five matches.

Elsewhere, AS Kigali saw their title hopes dealt a big blow after losing 1-0 away to Espoir FC at Kamparamaka ground in Rusizi district. Eric Nshimiyimana's team remain 7th with seven points, while Espoir jumped to 11th with six points.

Wednesday

APR FC 3-0 Bugesera FC

Espoi 1-0 AS Kigali