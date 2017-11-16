Uganda: Basena to Sign Out After Cecafa

Kampala — Uganda Cranes interim coach Moses Basena has been given another shot at redemption after Fufa extended to him the green light to oversee the team participation in the pending Cecafa tourney in Kenya.

Originally, Fufa had indicated that Basena's mandate would run out after the World Cup qualifying campaign but as the search for a new coach drags on, the former UPDF, SC Villa, KCCA and URA tactician has been entrusted to carry on - along with his deputies Matia Lule and Fred Kajoba.

"The national head coach is still Basena until we get a new one. He will be summoning the Cecafa bound players next week and will take the team to Nairobi," Fufa spokesperson Ahmed Hussein told Daily Monitor yesterday. Basena, Jackson Mayanja and Sam Timbe are some of the local based coaches that applied for the coveted job.

Hussein added that the five-man Cranes search committee has already started screening applicants and will soon come up with the short list. "Some bit of patience is needed during this process. The committee is doing its work and Edgar Watson (Fufa CEO) has been with Kalusha Bwalya (committee chairman) in Cairo. "They must have had the opportunity to discuss the matter at length," he added.

Kalusha is expected in the country next will to finalise the vetting process.

"Many applicants have dropped out already. It was emphasized in the application form that a suitable candidate must have coached a national team or managed a club in African fool before," Hussein stressed. Meanwhile the Under-20 national team summoned by head coach Matia Lule will have a blend of experience and youthfulness as they head to the Cosafa tourney in Zambia. The Hippos, as guests, will enter camp on November 27 as they prepare for the opening fixture against hosts Zambia on December 6. Swaziland and Malawi are also pooled in Group A.