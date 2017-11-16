15 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: We Delivered Against All Odds, IEBC Tells Supreme Court

Tagged:

More on This

RESOURCE: Presidential Petition II
By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is in the process of defending its actions, in the conduct of the fresh presidential poll last month.

Through lawyers Waweru Gatonye and Kamau Karuri, the Commission submitted that it did its best to deliver on a credible poll under difficult circumstances.

It addressed Opposition leader Raila Odinga's withdrawal from the presidential race late in the day and its decision to go ahead and declare President Uhuru Kenyatta winner despite there having been no polls in four counties on account of violent protests.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the petitioners took the court through their reasons for doubting the credibility of the poll and brought to the court's attention the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati's own admission that the Commissioners were compromised.

More on This

Chebukati's 'Make a Clean Breast of It' Moment Comes Back to Bite Him

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati's own words have been used against him in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.