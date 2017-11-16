Kenya: We Delivered Against All Odds, IEBC Tells Supreme Court

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is in the process of defending its actions, in the conduct of the fresh presidential poll last month.

Through lawyers Waweru Gatonye and Kamau Karuri, the Commission submitted that it did its best to deliver on a credible poll under difficult circumstances.

It addressed Opposition leader Raila Odinga's withdrawal from the presidential race late in the day and its decision to go ahead and declare President Uhuru Kenyatta winner despite there having been no polls in four counties on account of violent protests.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the petitioners took the court through their reasons for doubting the credibility of the poll and brought to the court's attention the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati's own admission that the Commissioners were compromised.