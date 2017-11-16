Uganda: 200 Elite Runners to Compete in MTN Kampala Marathon

Kampala — About 200 elite runners will participate in the MTN Marathon this Sunday, according to the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).

Dominic Otuchet, the President of the UAF, confirmed the development yesterday at a media briefing. He said that there were several elite runners from the region - Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania - who were going to participate in the popular Marathon.

"We have less than four days to the Marathon and preparations are on track. We have 200 elite runners who have so far registered to participate," Otuchet told journalists.

The elite runners also include Ugandan professional runners who will participate in the marathon, half marathon and the 10kms road race.

However, foreign runners are only allowed to participate in the full marathon (42kms) and half marathon (21kms).

The prize money for the 2017 edition of the Marathon was increased in order to attract more elite runners to an IAAF certified event in Uganda.

According to Otuchet, top level Ugandan runners like Winnie Nanyondo and Ronald Musagala have confirmed participation.

During the media briefing, Wambesyo Israel, the Assistant Supritendant of Police and Deputy Traffic Commander Kampala Metropolitan revealed that several roads around the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds will be closed in the night of Saturday, November 18 till the last group of runners reach the finish line on Sunday .

"All traffic into the Kololo ceremonial grounds will be diverted. The parking access for participants will be at City High, Shoprite Lugogo Parking and Forest Mall. We advise the public road users to take note of the traffic guidelines that have been issued," he said.

Registration for the marathon is due to close tomorrow.