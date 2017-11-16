15 November 2017

Kenyatta Meets Economic Team, Discusses Transformation Agenda

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday met members of his economic team and partners, African Development Bank (AfDB) to discuss continued implementation of the country's transformation agenda.

The meeting at Harambee House, was attended by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Principal Secretary Dr Kamau Thugge, Senior Adviser on social sectors Ruth Kagia and Deputy Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita.

African Development Bank (AfDB) Director General Gabriel Negatu was also present.

The team presented options on accelerating economic transformation, especially focusing on programmes that that can make Kenya globally competitive, while directly positively impacting ordinary Kenyans.

"The primary goal has to be to lift the lives of ordinary Kenyans," President Kenyatta told the group.

