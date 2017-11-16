Uganda: Former Bishop Cautions Government On Land

Lira — The retired bishop of Madi and West Nile Diocese has said land belonging to the poor is under threat because it's being grabbed by some "greedy" individuals.

Rev Dr Joel Obetia, who currently heads practical studies at Uganda Christian University- Mukono, warned that land is a precious gift from God that should be managed and handled with a lot of care. "It is for the benefit of the people. So land is a very crucial commodity that God has given us in trust, and because it is given in trust, we will all have to account for it," Dr Obetia said in an interview last week.

The government recently introduced a proposal to amend Article 26 of the Constitution to facilitate government acquisition of land without being delayed by compensation bureaucracies.

Amendment

The amendment proposes: "Where the owner of property or any person having interest in or right over property objects to the compensation awarded under the law made under clause (2)(b), the Government or Local Government shall deposit with court for the property owner or any person having an interest in or right over the property, the compensation awarded for the property, and the Government or Local Government shall take possession of the property pending determination by the court of any dispute relating to compensation."

Dr Obetia cautioned government against coming up with laws that will deprive people of their land.

"Land is currently being grabbed, people are being bought off without adequate compensation," he said.

President Museveni, while on a radio talk show in Lira town recently, however, said the proposed land amendment has been introduced in good faith, to protect the land for the poor.