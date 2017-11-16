Nigeria: 2018 - Govt Budgets N19.3bn Export Grant Amid Alleged Abuse

The Federal Government has proposed a budget of N19.28 billion for the implementation of the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) in 2018 amid allegation by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that the implementation of the grant this year has been abused.

The government budgeted N20 billion for the implementation of the scheme in 2017 after it was suspended in 2014 to ensure a review and redesign that would prevent abuse and ensure that the scheme is fit for purpose.

Recently, the House of Representatives opened a probe on the scheme following a petition by an NGO, Environmental Rights Action, alleging abuses by tobacco firms.

The NGO, represented by Mr. Akinbode Oluwafemi, told the House Committee on Public Petitions that tobacco companies allegedly benefited from the grant in violation of the conditions for accessing the EEG.

The Compendium of Investment Incentives recently published by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) indicated that the Export (Incentives and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, No. 65 of 1992, Cap. E19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) provides for a post-shipment incentive designed to improve the competitiveness of Nigerian products and commodities and expand the country's volume and value of non-oil exports.

Prior to the suspension of the scheme, which was administered by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the incentive was granted in form of a Negotiable Duty Credit Certificate (NDCC) utilisable by exporters for payment of import and excise duties.

The NDCC has now been replaced with the Export Credit Certificate (ECC). The revised guidelines were released and effective 1 January 2017. The instrument can be used to settle all Federal Government's taxes such as company income tax, VAT and WHT.

The ECC is valid for only two years and transferable once to final beneficiaries and to fund the administration of the scheme, EEG beneficiaries are to pay 2 per cent of the value of the ECC upon collection of the certificate and 4 per cent cost of collection when utilised.

The compendium showed that qualifying export transaction must have the proceeds fully repatriated within 300 days, calculated from the date of export and as approved by the EEG Implementation Committee.

For an exporter to be qualified for the EEG, the company must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and NEPC.

The compendium shows that the scheme has divided exporters into four categories: fully manufactured products have 15 per cent; semi-manufactured products have 10 per cent; processed/intermediate products have 7.5 per cent while merchants/primary agricultural commodities have 5 per cent.