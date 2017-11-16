16 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: CBN Registers 285 More BDCS, Operators Hit 3,432

By Kayode Ekundayo

Lagos — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has registered an additional 285 foreign exchange dealers, bureau de change operators, in the country between January and September this year.

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) said the exercise would further deepen the retail foreign exchange segment of the market.

According to the apex regulatory agency, as at September 22, 2017, a total of 3,432, as against 3,389 operators confirmed registered in August and far from 3,147 registered in January this year.

Speaking with Daily Trust on the development, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President of the Association of Bureau De Change

Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), said the rise in the number of bureau de change in the country would increase foreign exchange in the market while further deepening the retail forex segment of the market.

Gwadabe said the exercise is an attempt by CBN to formalise the informal bureau de change sub-sector of the economy while also increasing liquidity in the market.

"The increase in the operator's list will benefit the economy greatly. Besides the fact that it will further restore stability in the market as it converges the parallel market to the official window rates.

