16 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NNPC Reviews Corporate Governance to Combat Fraud

By Daniel Adugbo

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it is executing a major restructuring of its corporate governance framework to engender an accountable and fraud repellent system cross its value chain.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said this while declaring open the 2017 Fraud Awareness Week at the NNPC Towers, Abuja on Tuesday.

The GMD said the rejig which is an integral part of the on-going transformation of the Corporation would set new standards and processes controls, compliance and risk management.

According to a statement by spokesman of the Corporation, Ndu Ughamadu, Baru was represented at the event by the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr. Isa Inuwa.

He reiterated the Corporation's resolve to work closely with the International Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, (ACFE) to achieve success in this regard.

Dr. Baru noted in the presentation that it was far more cost effective to create awareness and improve reporting skills and technique of staff members.

A professor of Finance and Accounts Management, Wilson Herbert, in his lecture, noted that combating fraud was an art which requires patience and apt skill acquisition.

