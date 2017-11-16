Nigeria: Inflation Drops to 15.91 Percent Foodstuff Prices Crash in October - NBS

Inflation rate dropped to 15.91 per cent in October from 15.98 per cent recorded in September 2017 even as foodstuff prices crashed in the same month.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that this is the ninth consecutive disinflation (slowdown in the inflation rate) in headline year on year inflation since January 2017.

Analysis of the report showed that on a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.76 per cent in October 2017, being 0.02 per cent points lower from the rate of 0.78 per cent recorded in September.

This represents the fifth consecutive month on month contraction in headline inflation since May 2017.

The Food Index increased by 20.31 per cent (year-on-year) in October, down marginally by 0.01 percentage points from the 20.32 per cent recorded in September.

Daily Trust observes that this represents the fifth consecutive disinflation in month on month inflation since a 2017 high of 2.57 per cent in May 2017, and October 2017 also represents the lowest recorded month on month inflation since September 2016.

The average prices of diesel, petrol and kerosene soared in October even as inflation rate declined to 15.91 per cent in October from the 15.98 per cent recorded in September 2017.

Three separate reports released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) increased by 9.28 per cent month-on-month and 7.85 per cent year-on-year to N201.96 in October 2017 from N184.80 in September 2017.

Meanwhile, the Diesel Price Watch report showed that states with the highest average price of diesel were Jigawa (N222.08) Zamfara (N218.75) and Adamawa (N217.50).

States with the lowest average price of diesel were Cross River (N190.29), Delta (N190.06) and Borno (N189.69).

Similarly, a separate report showed that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 3.39 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -6.59 per cent year-on-year to N273.44 in October 2017 from N264.48 in September 2017.