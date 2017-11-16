Nigeria: Dangote - Why We Are Empowering Nigerian Women With N10bn

Business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote says his Foundation has set aside N10billion to empower Nigerian women because they are the most vulnerable in the society.

Alhaji Dangote disclosed this in Abuja Tuesday when he handed over a mosque, which Dangote Foundation help completed, to a group of Muslim women, the Federation of Muslim Women in Nigeria (FOMWAN).

Dangote, who was represented by a member of the Foundation, Alhaji Bala Musa, said at least 1000 women would be empowered in each of the 774 local governments across the country.

Already, he said, millions of women in local governments in seven states had been given money to start small businesses.

He said before the end of this year, women in two more states would be empowered.

He said Alhaji Dangote is passionate about the place of women in the society, and that was why the Foundation instituted an N10bn micro grant to empower Nigerian women.

He also said the Dangote Foundation would not rest on its oars in supporting the less privilege and women in particular.