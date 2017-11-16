15 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Over Sh1.5 Billion Set Aside for County Staff Retirement - Sonko

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Nairobi County government has set aside over Sh1.5 billion for retirement packages for retiring county employees to pave way for recruitment of a young work force.

Governor Mike Sonko said that people should not politicize the issue, arguing he only wants those who have attained the retirement age to go home with a good package.

"Am doing this to ensure that those going for retirement do so honourably ,am not sending anyone away we also want to create opportunities to other people willing to work for the county out there," he said.

Sonko in his first address during the opening of the County Assembly hinted that 5,000 county employees have volunteered to retire.

According to Governor Sonko, most of the county employees are above 30 years of age, with only about 400 employees out of a work force of 13,000 being below the age of 30.

