Uganda: Post Bank, URA Commit Money to Soccer Awards

Kampala — It promises to be a glittering crowing awards night on December 1 for the Airtel Fufa awards at Munyonyo if the money flowing is anything to go by. Airtel's Shs100m investment into awards aside, Post Bank and URA have added another Shs11m to make the ceremony more glamorous than the last event.

Post Bank, through their Marketing and Communications manager Jackie Kwesiga Tahakanizibwa, handed over their Shs6m dummy cheque to Fufa yesterday at Mengo.

"We are committed to rewarding excelling individuals and we are proud to partner with Fufa in appreciating such athletes," she said.

URA, on behalf of their club, promised a package of Shs5m to the occasion that will be collected from their offices according to Jotham Sserwanga.

According to Fufa publicist Ahmed Hussein, the timely contribution will improve standards of the function. He promisied that individual winners will walk home with hefty hampers and money prizes.

Mutebi set for another accolade

Fufa also named a three-man shortlist for the best coaching category that includes KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, Asaph Mwebaze (Maroons) and Hussein Kheri (Paidha).

For his heroics in the league and Uganda Cup double, Mutebi, as the Uganda Premier Leaugue (UPL) best coach, stands head and shoulders above Mwebaze who helped Maroons gain promotion and Kheri who led Paidha to the Uganda Cup final in June.

In the main category, to be chosen via SMS platform, KCCA midfielder silky midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba takes on Geoffrey Sserunkuma (KCCA/Buildcon) and Taddeo Lwanga (Villa/Vipers).

FUFA Male player of the year

G. Serunkuma (KCCA / Buildcon)

Tadeo Lwanga (Villa/ Vipers)

Mutyaba Muzamiru (KCCA)

FUFA Female player of the year

Hasifah Nassuuna (Kawempe Muslims)

Vanessa Karungi (Olila)

Fazilah Ikwaput (Olila)

FUFA Referee of the year

Alex Muhabi

Mark Ssonko

Brian Miiro Nsubuga

FUFA Coach of the year

Asaph Mwebaze (Maroons)

Hussein Kheri (Paidha)

Mike Mutebi (KCCA)

Beach soccer player of the year

Ben Ocen(MUBS/YMCA)

Paul Lule ( Muteesa )

Nasser Lwamunda (Muteesa)