Uganda: Star Trail - Eddy Kenzo Wins At Afrima

Last Sunday night, Europe was toasting to the annual MTV Europe Music awards where Africa has a sole category for Best International African Act.

The award was presented to Nigeria's Davido, who had not even bothered to travel to London where the MTV EMAs were happening.

This could, however, have been due to the fact that as Rita Ora was shutting down the house in Webley, Africa had better things to think about musically; the 2017 Africa Music awards (Afrima) that are annually held in Nigeria.

Eddy Kenzo, Irene Ntale and Radio and Weasel represented Uganda in various categories though it was only Kenzo that walked away with an accolade.

Kenzo won two awards, Song of the Year for his ironically little-known Shauri Yako that beat Davido's If, WizKid's Come Closer featuring Drake, French Montana's Unforgettable and Seyi Shay's Yolo Yolo, among others.

He also won Best East African Male artiste, beating the on-form Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Ali Kiba and Diamond Platinumz.

In a Facebook note to his fans, Kenzo asked them to stick to their dreams and push harder, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. Hmmm.

Brenda Nambi parades new friend

Last week, Silk Liquid in Naalya launched a rebranded version of what used to be Unplugged.

With Bebe Cool performing on the inaugural night, it was all well with the crowd eating out of his palm until someone unexpected stole his thunder.

Brenda Nambi, formerly of the Obsessions, then a fashion designer under Bambi, and one half of girl group HB Toxic, stole Bebe Cool's thunder by doing nothing but being cozy with a friend.

This was some elderly white man who she kept whispering sweet nothings to, attracting attention as Bebe Cool belted out his Love You Everyday alone on stage.

But sensing that she was attracting unwanted attention, the designer/former singer/former dancer whisked her friend away to the VIP area where media cameras were restricted.

Brenda Nambi to launch online platform

Still on Brenda Nambi; she has now set her heart on launching her company and an online platform that will be a home for selected Ugandan fashion designers.

The website www.Nambiclothing.com will be a fusion of various designers including Brenda herself aimed at satisfying the ordinary fashionable woman's thirst for unique style.

It will be launched on November 23 at One Ten studios on Seventh street, Industrial area, with a fashion showcase featuring outfits by Brenda Maraka, Martha Jabo and Kais Divo Collection, who is fresh from showcasing at Mtindo Africa Fashion show in Nairobi, Kenya and the Africa Men's Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nambi's textile company will be offering tailoring services for both local and international corporations and individuals.

Beyoncé outs twins

The world finally caught the first site of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's five-month old twins Rumi and Sir.

The famous couple was seen holidaying in Miami, Florida with the twins and their older sister Blue Ivy, after months of media speculation that the couple was selling rights to publish the first pictures to a big magazine.

Clearly they don't need the extra money. The chubby-cheek tots were seen calmly enjoying the high life they have been born into.

The singers were joined by their respective mothers.